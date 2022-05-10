DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s gonna be an a-May-zing month for a Texas Lottery player down in Houston.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the May 9 (Monday) drawing was sold in Houston. The winning ticket matched all five winning numbers to net the $25K payday, 8, 9, 14, 22 and 30.

The player purchased the ticket at Star Stop 31 on Wallisville Road, and it was a Quick Pick ticket. There were also 85 winners of the $350 secondary prize after matching four out of the five winning numbers.