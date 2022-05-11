DALLAS (KDAF) — As the legendary hip hop artist Drake said, “Back to back like I’m Jordan ’96, ’97, whoa…” There must be something lucky in the water down in Houston after two straight days of Texas Lottery wins.

From Monday, May 9’s drawing a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Houston, now, from Tuesday, May 10’s drawing another $25K winning Cash Five ticket was sold in H-town.

This time, the winning ticket was sold at Fannin Food Mart on Fannin Street. It matched all five of the winning numbers 3, 7, 12, 17 and 19. There were also 97 secondary prize winners who won $350 each for matching four of the five winning numbers.

According to the Texas Lottery’s Cash Five past winning numbers’ page, there’s been a top prize winner from the past three drawings, May 7, 9 and 10.