DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good win whether it’s on the ball field, in video games, trivia, or on game night with friends or family! But there’s nothing quite like winning a huge chunk of cash.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday morning’s drawing. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Hawkins! #TexasLottery#Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the Sep. 17 drawing (14, 15, 30, 32, and 34). It was sold at Holly Mart on 2278 S FM 2869 in the city of Hawkins; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”