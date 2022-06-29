DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of winning the lottery you imagine winning millions and millions of dollars and spending it on fancy cars and vacation homes and all sorts of expensive things. However, smaller lottery wins are nothing to turn your nose up, in fact the smallest of victories have the potential to change a person’s life!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Corpus Christi over the weekend. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 25 drawing (2, 11, 12, 16, 18).

It was sold at a Checkout on Saratoga Boulevard in Corpus Christi and the ticket was a Quick Pick. There were also 91 secondary prize winners from this Cash Five drawing that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.