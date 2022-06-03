DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the capital city of Texas, there’s a new winner, no, it’s not the Longhorns football team, it’s a win regarding the Texas Lottery. Horns up though!

The lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket was sold in Austin for the Thursday night Cash Five drawing! The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers to net the big win.

The ticket was at Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane and it was not a Quick Pick ticket just in case you were wondering. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

There were also 67 secondary prize winning tickets that matched four out of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.