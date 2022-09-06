DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Sept. 3 drawing was sold outside of Austin. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from this drawing to notch the big win; the winning numbers were 7, 1, 25, 30, and 34.

It was sold at Buttercup Chevron on Dessau Road in Pflugerville and the ticket was a Quick Pick. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”