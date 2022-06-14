DALLAS (KDAF) — There just has to be something in this June air the Texas Lottery is giving off as another winning ticket has been sold, this time, around Central Texas.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Bangs. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 13 drawing to net the big payday.

It was sold at Allsup’s on Hall Street in Bangs and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. There were also 90 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This win marked the second drawing in a row that a Cash Five ticket won the top prize; not only that but it’s the eighth top prize-winning ticket of the month from this Texas Lottery game!