DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood as another Texan garners a nice little Texas Lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket was sold in Bryan from the April 12 drawing of the Cash Five game. The ticket was sold at a Smetana Food Mart on West State Highway 21.

It matched all five of the winning numbers, 15, 20, 28, 32, and 33. There were also 53 secondary winners from this drawing that won $350 each.