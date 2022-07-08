DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is a winner in Central Texas this week and it isn’t the Longhorns, however, to get you a little excited, college football is only a few short months away!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,00 winning Cash Five ticket from the Thursday night drawing was sold in Austin. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from July 7 (10, 16, 19, 20, and 33).

It was sold at Winners Corner TX LLC on Rockwood Lane in Austin and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. There were also 64 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.