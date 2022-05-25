DALLAS (KDAF) — On May 23 and 24 there have been four top prize winners from the Texas Lottery game Cash five. Three of those winners were from one day, May 23.

However, this story is geared towards the $25,000 winner from the May 24 drawing for the Cash Five Texas Lottery game. That winning ticket was sold in Houston at an Imperial Food Mart on Imperial Valley Drive.

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers (3, 19, 30, 33 & 34) to net the big win. There were also 56 secondary prize winners who won $350 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers.