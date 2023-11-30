The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the nation’s top comedians will be in the Lone Star state next year for Moontower.

Moontower will be hosted in Austin and is a four-night festival featuring some of the nation’s top touring comics. Over 100 featured acts will invade downtown from April 17 through April 20 including Comedians Andrew Schultz, Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau and more.

The festival will also feature some of your favorite podcasters, live performances, parties and a chance to attend Butler Pitch & Putt. Essentially guests will get the chance to build their own festival experience with many venues including Paramount, State, ACL Live and more.

“Our first reveal includes 28 heavy-hitting shows. Mix and match top touring comics in Austin’s iconic venues including The Paramount and State Theatres, Moody Center, ACL Live and the H-E-B Center. Grab a badge to get presale access. Public on sale starts Friday, Dec. 8,” the website mentions.

For ticket information and more, click here.