DALLAS (KDAF) — The year is almost over, and many Texans have experienced the good and the bad when it comes to the workforce.

With the unemployment rate at 3.9% and labor force participation at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic, the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

WalletHub explored the strength of the jobs market and economic vitality in each of the 50 states across 34 key indicators. From employment growth to median income to commute times, the data set covers a wide range of topics.

Overall Texas ranked No. 15 when it comes to finding a job in Texas. The data was broken down in the following for the state:

Finding a Job in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall rank for Texas: 15th

47th – Job Opportunities

10th – Employment Growth

2nd – Monthly Average Starting Salary

43rd – Unemployment Rate

9th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

49th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

37th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)

16th – Job Satisfaction

Wallet Hub Analyst, Cassandra Happe, says the past few years have not been good for job seekers. However, there is a way to combat it. “The past few years have been volatile for job seekers, going from massive unemployment all the way to worker shortages. Living in one of the best states for jobs can help you not just secure a career, but also improve your chances of getting competitive wages, good benefits and high job security.”