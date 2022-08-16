DALLAS (KDAF) — StubHub has released its 2022 college football season preview and it’s dropping some serious truth bombs when it comes to the upcoming season’s ticket demands and to no one’s surprise, SEC is king.

So, here’s a quick look at the facts when it comes to the demand for tickets during the upcoming college football season as it pertains to the state of Texas. Whether you’re Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, or one of the other FBS schools in the state, it’s an exciting time whenever it’s football time in the Lone Star State.

When it comes to demand for seeing certain college football teams, the Longhorns came in at No. 3 and the Aggies of A&M were at No. 5. Other teams on the list are Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, LSU, and Auburn.

In terms of College Football Games, Texas and the A&M are coming in hot… against the same team. At No. 1 it’s Alabama visiting the Longhorns in Austin in early September and then at No. 3 its the Aggies taking a stroll to Tuscaloosa in early October.

Conference demand might be surprising, or not, SEC has the majority, followed by the Big Ten and the other conferences as follows Big 12, ACC, and the Pac-12.

“College football demand is as strong as ever, ahead of what’s sure to be an electric season – ticket demand on StubHub is already outpacing what we saw ahead of the 2019 season by more than 10 percent,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas are some of the notable schools topping our most in-demand lists and driving considerable sales for the best-selling games of the season.”