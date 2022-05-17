DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s not a bad place to be in Texas when you’re winning six figures from the Texas Lottery.

From Monday night’s (May 17) drawing, a $200,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold in Perryton. The ticket matched all four of the winning numbers including the bonus number to net the six-figure win.

That ticket was sold at United Supermarket on Main Street. There were also 11 secondary prize winners who matched all four of the winning numbers (excluding the bonus) to win $1,148 each.