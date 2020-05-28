200 Tyson Foods employees test positive for COVID-19 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KDAF) — 220 people at the Tyson Foods plant in Sherman, Texas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Grayson County officials confirmed the number on Thursday.

According to KXII, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers says that 99 of the employees are residents of Grayson County.

The numbers are the results from test Tyson had done on its employees two weeks ago.

Sherman is located near the Texas-Oklahoma border, about an hour North of the DFW Metroplex. Tyson is one of the largest employers in Sherman with around 1,700 employees.

