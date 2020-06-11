2 UT football players test positive for virus

FILE – In this March 14, 2020, file photo, a closed ticket office is shown at Etihad Stadium where Manchester City were due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match, in Manchester, England. Many professional sports league, such as the NFL and European soccer leagues, have lucrative television contracts and big-money corporate sponsors that fill their substantial coffers. But the domestic soccer league in the U.S. still relies heavily on ticket sales, merchandising and concessions, much like many university athletic departments, and without games their very ability to make ends meet would stretch the abilities of even the savviest of accountants. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two Texas football players have tested positive for coronavirus this week and a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, the university said Wednesday night.

Texas brought in 58 players this week to the campus that is otherwise closed to students. One of them presented symptoms during pre-screening and was tested before arriving. The other two were tested during the on-campus screening process.

Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine and Performance Allen Hardin said their families have been notified and the two players with the COVID-19 virus are self-isolating.

The announcement did not indicate if any of the players were among a group that marched together with coach Tom Herman last week from the campus football stadium to the state Capitol in honor of George Floyd. The players wore masks during the march but many also walked with their arms locked together.