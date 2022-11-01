DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.

Mexican food can be as simple or complex as the cook in the kitchen at your house or your favorite restaurant wants to make, but one thing is for sure, it will be delicious.

Where are the best Mexican restaurants around the country though, it’s always important to compare your go-to favorite with the restaurants so heavily regarded around the country? We checked out Gayot’s report of the best Mexican restaurants around the country in 2022, and, of course, a couple of Texas spots cracked the top 10.

Coming in back-to-back on the list, at No. 5 is Houston’s Hugo’s on Westheimer Road, and at No. 6 is San Antonio’s Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia on Produce Row.

Here’s what the report said about the two restaurants:

“Born in Mexico City, chef Hugo Ortega worked his way through the Houston restaurant scene before opening Hugo’s with his restaurateur wife, Tracy Vaught. Housed in a vintage 1925 building, lovingly restored to the original brick walls and stamped-tin ceiling, Hugo’s is worth seeking out for its authentic dishes.”

“Established in 1941, Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia is the don of Mexican dining in San Antonio. Along with Tex-Mex classics, there are authentic offerings like the Monterrey special of baked cabrito (kid goat) and menudo, a tripe soup that is a legendary hangover cure.”

If you’re in Texas there are of course many other incredible Mexican restaurants to dine at, but if you’re looking for some for-sure top-notch spots, you won’t regret a visit to one or both of these eateries.