DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a great meal can come at a great cost these days, so, what restaurants in the United States serve great food, at a not-so-expensive cost?

Recently Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best and when it comes to eating in the U.S., they found importance in restaurants that have a tasty menu of food that won’t kill your wallet. The list is filled with restaurants all around the country but the state of Texas found two restaurants in this top 25.

First up is The Woodlands’ The Republic Grille coming in at No. 10 on the list. They serve appetizers as simple as chips & queso & as complex as crab cakes, burgers & sandwiches, and signature dishes like their award-winning chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken. It has two other locations as well in Magnolia and Spring, Texas.

The restaurant says, “Scratch made cuisine, quality time with friends and family are what you will find at The Republic Grille. Our unique and diverse menu blends regional flavors of Texas with a hint of the South guests truly appreciate. Since opening The Woodlands location in 2014, we continue to build on a solid foundation of professionalism and positive culture which transcends through our cuisine and guest experience.”

Next on the list representing the Lone Star State is Austin’s Acre 41 coming in at No. 18 on the list. Acre 41 focuses on serving its diners American contemporary cuisine with starters ranging from iron skillet cornbread and oysters by the half dozen. If that’s not enough to get in the door, they also serve sushi, mouthwatering steaks and more.

They’ve also got a wide range of mealtime offerings too like breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, drinks, desserts, and a robust happy hour. “As the only modern, upscale neighborhood restaurant in Austin’s Campus District, Acre 41’s dressed-up American menu features classic dishes that go the extra acre with locally sourced meats and other comfort food favorites at the highest quality that you can enjoy time and time again,” the restaurant says.