DALLAS (KDAF) — Layoffs have been in the news and that can create some stress for the workforce in the US as having a job is extremely important to your financial success.

So, what metropolitans are stressing the most about potential layoffs? We checked out a study conducted by SmartAsset on the places with the most layoff anxiety.

“The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January 2023 and unemployment dipped to its lowest point in more than a half-century. But fears of recession still linger. A recent Harris Poll and Fast Company survey of 1,000 Americans found that approximately three-quarters were at least somewhat anxious about the economy going into 2023,” the study said.

These are the top five places in the country facing the most layoff anxiety based off the average number of searches related to layoff anxiety:

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

The study explains, “Fortune 500 companies like AT&T, American Airlines and ExxonMobil are all based in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, which has an average search interest of 39.50 for the six keywords related to layoff anxiety. Of those six search phrases, “recession” was the most popular for Google searches, while “furlough” was the least popular.”