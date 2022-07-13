DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking to travel the country? Maybe find a new home, a vacation home? Well, Travel + Leisure has released its list of the 15 best cities in the United States and the publication says, “The best cities in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure readers, offer a welcoming mix of history, delicious food and drink, and attractions for the whole family.”

Travel + Leisure reports, from their findings, that people were more attracted to the warmer parts of the U.S. as only three cities are in the Northeast and Midwest. Basically, if you’ve got fun, good food and some history in your city, it made the list.

Of course, two cities from the Lone Star State have made the list but none could overtake the 10-year stronghold Charleston, South Carolina has had on the No. 1 spot. Let’s take a look at the top 15:

Charleston New Orleans Santa Fe Savannah Honolulu New York City Chicago Alexandria San Antonio Boston Austin Williamsburg Asheville San Diego Nashville

Check out what Travel + Leisure said about the two Texas cities as well as the rest of the list and more by clicking here.