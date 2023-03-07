Gender pay gap concept: Two heaps of 100 dollar notes with different height and a lightbox with the words “gender pay gap” inbetween.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The gender wage gap has been around in the American workforce for quite some time and while equality is being sought, women made 83 cents for every dollar earned by a man in 2021 according to stats from the Bureau of Labor.

So, what cities in the US are closing this gap the best? A study conducted by SmartAsset found the places in the country where the gender wage gap is closing the most in 2023.

“These cities have the narrowest gender wage gaps. Women’s earnings in two California cities – Oceanside and Oxnard – as well as Dallas, Texas, are nearly equal to men’s earnings, with less than a 1% difference between the two. In Oceanside, this equates to a $26 difference annually. But it is a larger difference in Oxnard ($417). In Dallas, the difference is $192,” the study said.

When it came to the top 10 two Texas cities cracked into the rankings:

Hollywood, FL Oceanside, CA Birmingham, AL Denton, TX Spring Valley, NV Fort Lauderdale, FL Killeen, TX Moreno Valley, CA Norfolk, VA Fullerton, CA

