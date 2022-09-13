DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you’d be right about those guesses.

But did you know that the state of Texas is home to two cities in the top 20 wealthiest in the world? Henley & Partners has released a report of the world’s wealthiest cities alongside a list of the top 20 cities with the most millionaires in 2022.

“In 2022, the USA dominates the world’s top 20 wealthiest cities, with six American cities listed. Two Swiss cantons also make the top 20, along with eight cities in the Asia-Pacific region. Of the 20 cities listed, 14 are in countries that host formal investment migration programs and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights,” the report states.

Here’s how cities in the USA stacked up in the top 20:

New York (1)

San Francisco-Bay Area (3)

Los Angeles & Malibu (6)

Chicago (7)

Houston (8)

Dallas & Fort Worth (18)

The report says that DFW has over 4,300 multi-millionaires, 211 centi-millionaires, and 18 billionaires. Click here to find out more about this report on the wealthiest cities in the world in 2022.