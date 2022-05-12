DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery says two Texans have claimed seven-figure prizes from two of its scratch ticket games on Thursday.

The first winner is from Fort Worth who claimed $1 million from the game, Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at the RaceTrac on Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth.

The second winner is from Corpus Christi who claimed $1 million from the game, $1,000,000 Frenzy. The winning ticket was purchased at an H-E-B Food Store on Leopard Street in Corpus Christi.

Both of the winners elected to remain anonymous.