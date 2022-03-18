DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re keeping a tally, go ahead and add two more Texas Lottery winners this week from the Cash Five game. The lottery reports two more $25,000 winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State from Thursday night’s drawing; one in Austin and the other in Crystal City.

Those two winning tickets matched all five of March 17’s winning Cash Five numbers, 4, 11, 17, 20, 28. The Austin ticket was sold at Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane, and the Crystal City ticket was sold at Kwik Chek on North U.S. Highway 83.

Along with those top prizes, 71 tickets matched four of the five winning numbers to win the secondary prize of $350 each. Now, in the past week, March 10-17 there have been a total of five top prize winners for the Cash Five Texas Lottery game.

You can take a look at the past winning numbers along with the winners here.