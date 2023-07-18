DALLAS(KDAF)—The O’Jays said, “People don’t let money change you”. But I would definitely become someone very different if I suddenly had a lot of money, like a millionaire version of my old self!

The Texas Lottery reported a $2 million win from Powerball on July 17 drawing. “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #SpringTX! #TexasLottery #Texas“, the Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers from Monday’s drawing (5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and 21).

It was sold at Break Time on 23307 Aldine Westfield in Spring, Texas; the ticket was a Quick Pick.