DALLAS(KDAF)—There is no such thing as winning if you do not play to win, and someone in Houston played the game to its fullest.

The Texas Lottery reports $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Houston, Texas from Wednesday’s drawing. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 3, 20, 36, 42, and 64 with the Powerball 4. “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston!”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The winning ticket was sold at Post Oak Buzzy Bee on 5504 S Sam Houston Parkway W in Houston; the ticket was not a quick pick.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Friday, June 16 with a jackpot of $366 million which has a cash value of $189 million.