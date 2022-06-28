DALLAS (KDAF) — What on earth could be better than winning $1 million? Well, it’s quite simple really, winning $2 million is twice as better. That’s the reality for a certain Texan west of Austin this week.

The Texas Lottery reports an Ingram resident has claimed a $2 million Mega Millions Prize from the June 17 drawing. That ticket was purchased at a Mini Mart on Front Street in the city of Comfort.

The big winner has decided to remain anonymous. The lottery says, “The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (20-36-53-56-69), but not the Mega Ball number (16). The Megaplier number was 2.”

There was also a secondary prize winner that won $10,000 by matching four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball.