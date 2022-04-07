DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a good start to the month of April for a pair of Texans that decided to buy a Texas Lottery ticket.

Two $25,000 winning Cash Five lottery tickets were sold from back to back drawings around Central Texas. The first ticket was sold in Brenham, the other in Coupland.

The Brenham ticket was purchased at a Fuel Depot on S. Market Street to win that player $25K. The Coupland ticket was purchased at a Stock-Up Food Mart on State Highway 95.

Between the two drawings, there were also 162 lottery players that won a secondary Cash Five prize of $350 each.