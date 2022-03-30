DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring is moving forward here in Texas, and some March Madness goes beyond basketball as two winning Texas Lottery tickets were sold during the last week of March.

Both of the winning tickets landed two players $25,000 after purchasing Cash Five Tickets.

The first of the winning tickets was sold in Rowlett from the March 25 drawing. That ticket was sold at the Quiktrip on Lakeview Parkway and matched all five of the winning numbers, 6, 9, 19, 20, 25.

The second was sold at an MT Peak Mart on Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove. It matched all five of the winning numbers, 14, 20, 26, 30, 32, to win the lucky player $25,000.