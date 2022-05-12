DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and two winning Texas Lottery tickets were sold outside of Texas’ two biggest cities: Dallas and Houston.

The lottery says two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold in Baytown and Cedar Hill. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers, 7, 8, 21, 23 and 28.

The Baytown ticket was sold at Snappy Mart on Garth Road (Quick Pick), while the Cedar Hill ticket was sold at Sunny Food Mart on 489 E Fm 1382 (non-Quick Pick). There were also 96 secondary prize winners ($350 each) who got four out of the five winning numbers right.

These wins also mark the fourth straight drawing to have a top prize winner from the Cash Five Texas Lottery game.