DALLAS (KDAF) — The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from the August 12 drawing were sold in West and East Texas. “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Lufkin and #Anthony! #TexasLottery #Texas,” the lottery tweeted.

Those tickets matched all five of the winning numbers: 4, 19, 23, 26 and 28. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street in the city of Anthony (Quick Pick), the second was sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue in the city of Lufkin (not a Quick Pick).