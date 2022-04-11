DALLAS (KDAF) — As the weekend was in full effect there were two big winners across Texas that purchased $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets.

It was announced on Friday that a $25K winning ticket was sold in Stephenville from Cash Five’s Thursday night drawing. On Saturday it was announced that another $25K ticket was sold in the city of Buda from Cash Five’s Friday night drawing.

The Stephenville ticket was purchased at EG Hot Chicken & Food Mart on East South Loop while the Buda ticket was purchased at Strips Store on 125 N FM 1626. In case you were wondering, both tickets were Quick Picks.