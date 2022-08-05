DALLAS (KDAF) — Two NFL teams played football last night as the preseason is underway and that also means the regular season is under our very noses and on the horizon. While no Texas teams played or won a game, some within the Lone Star State did score a win.

The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets were sold in North and South Texas for the Thursday night Cash Five drawing. The winning numbers for the August 4 drawing were 1, 4, 15, 28 and 31.

The ticket sold in South Texas was bought at an H-E-B Food Store on McDonald Street in Lytle (not a Quick Pick) — the ticket sold in North Texas was sold at a Murphy Express on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls (Quick Pick).

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”