DALLAS (KDAF) — When playing poker, especially Texas Hold ‘Em, getting a pair dealt to you is one of the best ways to start a hand; during the second week of August a pair of Texans took a gamble and won some serious cash from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports two $25,000 top-prize winning tickets from Tuesday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and South Texas. The two tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 9 drawing.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven on North Pacific Street in Mineola (Quick Pick), and the second was sold at a Cibolo Market on Cibolo Valley Drive in Cibolo (not a Quick Pick). The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

In total there were over 25,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State from this drawing who won at least a Free Cash Five QP and as much as $25K.