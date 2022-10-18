DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets.

The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five drawing were sold around the city of Houston, “There were two top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Houston and #SeaBrook#TexasLottery#Texas.”

The tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the October 15 drawing; those numbers were 9, 18, 25, 30, and 34.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at Kroger on El Mar in Seabrook and the second was sold at Inwood Express on Antione Drive in Houston. Both of them were Quick Pick tickets.