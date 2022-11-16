DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports there were two top prize winning tickets worth $25,000 sold in two cities throughout the Lone Star State; one near San Antonio and another outside of College Station.

“There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Hearne and #LiveOak! #TexasLottery #Texas,” the Lottery tweeted.

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the November 15 drawing wich were 2, 7, 12, 18, and 35.

The first of these tickets were sold at Stop N Save on Market Street in the city of Hearne (not a Quick Pick), the second was sold at Circle 786 on Leafy Hollow Court in the city of Live Oak (was a Quick Pick).