DALLAS (KDAF) — What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.

The Texas Lottery reports two $200,000 jackpot-winning tickets from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing were sold around South and the coast of Texas. The two winners will reportedly share the $200K jackpot.

The tickets matched four of the four winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the top prize; the winning numbers from the Sep. 5 drawing were 1, 4, 10, and 25 with the Bonus numbers 2. The first of the winning tickets was sold at Circle K on State Highway 151 in San Antonio, while the second was sold at Main Street Food Mart on East Main Street in Robstown.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”