DALLAS (KDAF) — Now it ain’t no $11 million jackpot but adding nearly $14,000 to the bank account sure is nice.

That’s what the Texas Lottery reports happened for two lucky players from Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 17, 36, 50, and 51.

Five total tickets matched five of the six winning numbers to win $3,743 but only two of those winning tickets chose the Extra! option to take their winnings $10K richer to $13,743.

In total there were over 33,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2. The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for August 20 with a jackpot of $11.75 million which has a cash value of $7.65 million.