DALLAS (KDAF) — Some Texans are celebrating some big seven-figure Texas Lottery wins and are even twinning after two players hit the jackpot from the Texas Two Step May 2 drawing.

Two $1.275 million jackpot-winning Texas Two Step tickets were sold in New Caney (north of Houston) and Industry (west of Houston).

The New Caney ticket was sold at Brookshire Brothers on U.S. Highway 59; while the Industry ticket was sold at Lindemann Store on Ernst Parkway. Both tickets were Quick Picks that matched the four winning numbers along with the bonus to win the seven-figure jackpot prize.

There were also 16 secondary winners from this Texas Two Step drawing, who won $2,330 each.