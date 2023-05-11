DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is big enough to be its own country. With so much to see and explore, it’s no wonder that a few places may get overlooked.
Travel advisory site, Trips To Discover, compiled a list of 19 of Texas’ hidden gems. These destinations are off the beaten path, giving Texans the opportunity to discover something new and unexpected.
Ranked list: Hidden Texas Gems
- Terlingua
- Willow City Loop
- Boca Chica Beach, Brownsville
- Comfort, TX – Texas Hill Country
- Luckenbach, TX
- Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, Los Fresnos
- Stonehenge II – Ingra, tX
- Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs, TX
- Caddo Lake
- Jacob’s Well – Wimberley, TX
- Hueco Tanks State Park – El Paso, TX
- Blue Lagoon – Huntsville, TX
- Caverns of Sonora – Sonora, TX
- Cadillac Ranch – Amarillo,TX
- Marfa, TX