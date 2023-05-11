DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is big enough to be its own country. With so much to see and explore, it’s no wonder that a few places may get overlooked.

Dramatic sunset just outside of Terlingua, TX

Travel advisory site, Trips To Discover, compiled a list of 19 of Texas’ hidden gems. These destinations are off the beaten path, giving Texans the opportunity to discover something new and unexpected.

Ranked list: Hidden Texas Gems

  1. Terlingua
  2. Willow City Loop
  3. Boca Chica Beach, Brownsville
  4. Comfort, TX – Texas Hill Country
  5. Luckenbach, TX
  6. Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, Los Fresnos
  7. Stonehenge II – Ingra, tX
  8. Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs, TX
  9. Caddo Lake
  10. Jacob’s Well – Wimberley, TX
  11. Hueco Tanks State Park – El Paso, TX
  12. Blue Lagoon – Huntsville, TX
  13. Caverns of Sonora – Sonora, TX
  14. Cadillac Ranch – Amarillo,TX
  15. Marfa, TX