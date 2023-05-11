DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is big enough to be its own country. With so much to see and explore, it’s no wonder that a few places may get overlooked.

Dramatic sunset just outside of Terlingua, TX

Travel advisory site, Trips To Discover, compiled a list of 19 of Texas’ hidden gems. These destinations are off the beaten path, giving Texans the opportunity to discover something new and unexpected.

Ranked list: Hidden Texas Gems

Terlingua Willow City Loop Boca Chica Beach, Brownsville Comfort, TX – Texas Hill Country Luckenbach, TX Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, Los Fresnos Stonehenge II – Ingra, tX Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs, TX Caddo Lake Jacob’s Well – Wimberley, TX Hueco Tanks State Park – El Paso, TX Blue Lagoon – Huntsville, TX Caverns of Sonora – Sonora, TX Cadillac Ranch – Amarillo,TX Marfa, TX