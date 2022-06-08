DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever played sports, you’ll have heard or know that a win is a win it doesn’t matter how you got it as long as you get it. That case can also be true for lottery wins small or enormous, a resident of Southeast Texas is full of that winning feeling after claiming a huge jackpot prize.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident outside of Houston has recently claimed a $17.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot prize from the June 1 drawing. The Pearland-native chose the cash value option when the ticket was purchased and will get just shy of $12 million before taxes.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the winning numbers and was purchased at Murphy USA on Dixie Farm Road in Pearland. The lottery says, “The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday, June 8. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $5.5 million.”

This win begs the question, what would you do if you won nearly $12 million? Quit your job? Travel abroad? Buy a boat? The options are endless…