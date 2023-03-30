DALLAS(KDAF)— Obviously laws are in place to keep everyone safe but don’t some of them seem a little silly or outdated?

HG.org, a legal advisory site, listed the 16 strange laws enforceable laws still on the books in Texas. HG.org said, “Many states still have strange laws that aren’t enforced or taken seriously. Most of these laws are outdated and often humorous to us now. The Lone Star state is no exception”.

Here are the 16 most ridiculous laws still enforceable today:

Selling your organs- The site said "According to the Texas Penal Code Section 48.02, it's against the law to sell human organs. It is illegal in Texas to sell your eyes, heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, skin, and other organs or tissues. Selling organs is a Class A misdemeanor. Texans should also know that a conviction could result in a year in jail and/or a $4,000 fine. Organ purchases are also covered by this law. Barefoot in public– There are some cities in Texas where it's illegal to go barefoot without a permit. To comply with the city's laws of sanitation and appearance, citizens must buy a permit for $5. They are then free to go barefoot. Owning the Encyclopedia Britannica– Texas outlawed owning the encyclopedia set because a volume contains the recipe for making beer. Since lawmakers don't want home breweries, being caught owning the set can technically result in fines and/or jail time. No drinking while standing– In LeFors, Texas, it is illegal to take more than 3 drinks (sips or swallows) of a beer while standing up. It's not completely clear why this became law. Don't eat your neighbor's garbage…without permission Eating your neighbor's garbage without permission can land you in jail for trespassing and property theft. No cheese on Sunday-It's illegal in some cities in Texas to sell Limburger cheese on Sunday Do not milk someone else's cow-In Texas, it is illegal to milk another person's cow. The Texas Penal Code states that doing so results in a fine of no more than $10. The current Texas law makes the act a theft of personal property. Don't shoot buffalo…from the second story of a hotel -It is still against the law to shoot a buffalo from the second floor of a hotel. This law may not have been so strange when buffalo were plentiful; however, there aren't many buffaloes around today that roam the streets of Texas. 24-hour notice-Those planning to commit a crime in Texas is required by law to provide their victims with 24 hours of written or verbal notice. The law was put on the books in an effort to reduce crime. Flirting-Flirting with the "eyes or hands" is illegal in San Antonio, Texas. This law is enforceable for both men and women Wedding bells-Texas is a common law marriage state. Therefore, 2 willing parties (who are over 18, unmarried, and aren't related) are legally married if they publicly announce they're married 3 times. Windshield wipers but no windshield? While you don't legally need a windshield to drive a car in Texas, it is illegal to drive without windshield wipers. Your Move-When two trains meet at a crossing, both need to fully stop and neither train can move until the other has left the crossing. No sitting on the sidewalk-In Galveston, you can be fined $500 for sitting on the sidewalk. No feather dusting in public-It is against the law to use a feather duster to dust any Texas public building. It's unclear whether it's the feather duster or the act of dusting that's illegal.