DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the millions upon millions of dollars the jackpot is worth but it sure does pay to play when it comes to winning six figures from the Texas Lottery.

The Powerball winning numbers from July 18 were 14, 34, 36, 50 and 50 with the Powerball number being 5. While the jackpot and the secondary prize of $1 million weren’t won, the Texas Lottery shows a $150,000 ticket was won in Texas.

That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to turn the $50,000 winning ticket into a $150K winning ticket thanks to the Power Play. The winner will have 180 days after the draw date to claim this ticket’s big win.

In total, there were over 22,434 Texas Powerball winners who won at least $4 and up to $150,000.