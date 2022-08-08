DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be a double-digit million-dollar jackpot but it sure beats not winning a single dime that’s for sure!

The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in Texas; that ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball. Those winning numbers for the Aug. 5 drawing were 2, 5, 29, 64 and 69 with the Mega Ball, 18.

The chance grows for the Mega Millions jackpot to grow to what it once was earlier in the summer as the $36 million jackpot rolls on to $52 million for the Aug. 9 drawing. That jackpot has a cash value of $30.2 million.

The lottery says, “There were no Mega Millions jackpot or 2nd prize winners in Texas for drawing on 08/05/2022.” In total there were over 42,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State that won at least $2 and as much as $10,000.