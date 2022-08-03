DALLAS (KDAF) — All the hoopla of the Mega Millions Jackpot in July has come to halt after someone in Illinois had matched the winning numbers and the Mega Ball to take the top prize off the market, however, that hasn’t stopped players from playing the game.

The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning ticket was sold in the Lone Star State from the most recent Mega Millions drawing on August 2. The winning numbers were 10, 14, 25, 37, 63 and the Mega Ball was 14; the winning ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take the $10,000 prize.

There were no jackpot winners for Mega Millions so, the $20 million jackpot rolls on; there were also no secondary prize winners of $1 million. In total there were over 47,000 winners from this drawing in Texas who won at least $2 and as much as $10,000.

The next drawing is set for August 5 with a jackpot of $36 million (cash value of $21.4 million).