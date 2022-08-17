DALLAS (KDAF) — The $82 million Mega Millions jackpot wasn’t won on Tuesday night so, the jackpot rolls to Friday at an estimated $99 million, but this drawing wasn’t without a winner from the Lone Star State.

The Texas Lottery reports no jackpot or secondary prize winners were in Texas from this drawing but a third-tier prize-winning ticket of a cool $10,000 was sold in the state. Where exactly it did not say, but if your ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball, you could be $10K richer.

In total there were over 36,000 winners in Texas that won at least $2 and as much as $10K. The next drawing is set up for August 19, that jackpot has a cash value of $56.5 million.