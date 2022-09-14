DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it wasn’t the $231 million jackpot, but a Texan sure is happy with Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the Lone Star State. That ticket matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to net the big win.

The winning numbers were 14, 25, 38, 59, and 64 with the Mega Ball 21. There were no Mega Millions jackpot or secondary prize winners in the Lone Star State from this drawing.

The next drawing is set for September 16 with a jackpot of $256 million which has a cash value of $137.4 million.