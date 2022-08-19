DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be millions or even thousands of dollars but shoot, I’d be two-stepping after adding nearly $1,500 to your wallet.

Anywho, some Texans will be dancing with some extra pep in their two-step as the Texas Lottery reports 10 players matched all four of the winning Texas Two Step numbers from the August 18 drawing, excluding the bonus number to win $1,464 each.

The winning numbers from this drawing were 12, 20, 26, 35 and a bonus of 27. In total from this drawing, there were over 15,000 winners across the state that won at least $5 and as much as $1,464.

The jackpot was not won and that will roll on to the Aug. 22 drawing with a jackpot of $350K.