DALLAS (KDAF) — A San Antonio resident is starting 2022 off with a pocket full of cash. The Texas Lottery reports someone in SA claimed $1 million from the scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Crossword.

The lottery says the ticket was sold at Hakeem’s Mini Mart on Tarasco Street in San Antonio and the winner has elected to remain anonymous.

This has been the second top prize win (of four) to be claimed in the scratch ticket game, $1,000,000 Crossword.