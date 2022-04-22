DALLAS (KDAF) — A resident down in South Texas just claimed a huge seven-figure win from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

A San Antonio resident claimed $1 million off of the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Millionaire Club. The big winning ticket was purchased at H-E-B on Wilderness Oak in SA. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Millionaire Club offers more than $262.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.51.”